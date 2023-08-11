330,813 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 330,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,948,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $23.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

