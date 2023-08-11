A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.29.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $71.99 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.