AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,509 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.0% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $102,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.29. 3,454,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,240. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $268.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

