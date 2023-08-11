AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.18. 3,454,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.51. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

