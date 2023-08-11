ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Plans Dividend of $0.53

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5311 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 4,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

