ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Plans Dividend of $0.53

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5311 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 4,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,328. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $17.93.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
