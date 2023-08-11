Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 28.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in Accenture by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 489,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,026,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Accenture by 5.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

ACN stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $310.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.39 and a 200 day moving average of $288.97. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

