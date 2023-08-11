Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 28.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 489,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

