ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ACM Research from $11.30 to $12.80 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of ACMR opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $763.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.15.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 887,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,500. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 211.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

