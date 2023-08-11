AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,637 shares of company stock worth $2,360,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Aflac Stock Up 1.0 %

Aflac Announces Dividend

NYSE AFL traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.45. 1,658,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,651. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

