Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEMD remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 77,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,224. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

