Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95, Zacks reports. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of TSE:AFN traded up C$6.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$59.15. 287,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$31.02 and a one year high of C$63.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$70.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFN

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.