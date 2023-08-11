Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
NYSE:AGTI opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 136.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $20.17.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,231,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 916,896 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Agiliti by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,478 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Agiliti by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agiliti by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Agiliti by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,540 shares during the period.
Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.
