Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.54-$0.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGTI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Agiliti from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGTI

Agiliti Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Agiliti’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,586.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,236.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,859 shares of company stock worth $3,904,091. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter valued at about $166,000.

Agiliti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.