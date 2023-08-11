Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.5% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Argus increased their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,567,589.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock valued at $298,366,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

