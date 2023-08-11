Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $250.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.00.

ALNY opened at $185.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day moving average is $200.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $179.19 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock worth $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

