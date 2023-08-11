American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,383 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,505 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,888 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,788,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $294,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 12.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

American Express stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,688. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

