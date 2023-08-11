American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.40 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMSC shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of AMSC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 2,949,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,420. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $219,566.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $308,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 228.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Superconductor by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

