American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $228.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.93.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE AMT opened at $186.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.29. American Tower has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.