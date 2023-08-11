Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $273.6-275.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.89 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $11.35. 428,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $763,352.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $763,352.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 46,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $453,395.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,347.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,032. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

