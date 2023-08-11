Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Trading Down 4.2%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 172,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 605,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Get Amplitude alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMPL

Amplitude Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 258,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $2,604,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,026.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 258,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $2,604,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,026.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $763,352.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,032. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth $224,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 50,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 25,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.