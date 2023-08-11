Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) PT at $63.08

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

AMRC stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $39.62 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

