Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,040,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,032,592.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,818 shares of company stock worth $13,268,857 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $54,164,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,194,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

