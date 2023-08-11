Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-9.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.80-$9.55 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.43. 286,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.58. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $156.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

