Arbitrum (ARB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $112.39 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $112.39 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00003939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 123.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.1574844 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 450 active market(s) with $150,698,018.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

