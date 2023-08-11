Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,059.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $14.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $565.22 million, a P/E ratio of -104.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -1,319.87%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

