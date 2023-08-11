Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($3.69) Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.69) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $315,141.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $964,732. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

