Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises approximately 0.9% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Operose Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $252,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM remained flat at $38.16 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 413,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

