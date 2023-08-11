Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AINC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashford in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ashford

Ashford Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.