Associated Banc Corp Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.06. 16,604,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,422,363. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

