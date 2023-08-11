Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,443 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,433,000 after acquiring an additional 417,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.54. 12,393,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,353,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.