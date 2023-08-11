Associated Banc Corp Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,416. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.76. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,911. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

