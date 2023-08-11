Associated Banc Corp Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,709,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,990,613. The stock has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.43. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

