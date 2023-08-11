Associated Banc Corp Has $27.06 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.71. 1,760,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,486. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.34. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

