Associated Banc Corp Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,619 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

