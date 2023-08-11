Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc makes up about 1.9% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp owned 1.77% of Associated Banc worth $47,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 12.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 23.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 58,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Associated Banc by 26.3% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 15.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,647. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

