Associated Banc Corp Purchases 92,969 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,969 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.96. 1,777,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.88. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

