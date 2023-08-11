Associated Banc Corp Sells 4,217 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. 5,779,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,842,516. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.