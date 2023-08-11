Astria Therapeutics’ (ATXS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

