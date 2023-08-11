Astria Therapeutics’ (ATXS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.
Astria Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $16.28.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Astria Therapeutics
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.