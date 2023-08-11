Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASUR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Asure Software stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.27 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter worth $669,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter worth $235,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Asure Software by 156.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

