Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Ceera Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises approximately 2.8% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 26.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,073,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,034,000 after purchasing an additional 649,079 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $324,141,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,953,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $1,156,084.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,299,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,971 shares of company stock worth $58,592,358 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.35.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $5.13 on Thursday, reaching $197.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,335. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $292.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.96 and a 200 day moving average of $165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

