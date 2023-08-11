Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ATMU traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The company had a trading volume of 126,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,980. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,652,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,780,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,992,000.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

Further Reading

