Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Position Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet Announces Dividend

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 386,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,776. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

