Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Tops $838.24 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00020307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $838.24 million and $43.25 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013983 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,398.09 or 1.00064773 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,506,242 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,506,242.30627233 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.93787535 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 339 active market(s) with $33,852,748.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.