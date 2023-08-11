Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Backblaze stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 172,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,814. The firm has a market cap of $147.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Backblaze has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.03. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.19% and a negative return on equity of 72.46%. The business had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,295,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,227.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 94,943 shares of company stock valued at $435,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

