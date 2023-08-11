Barclays Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $275.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.77.

PANW stock opened at $214.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

