BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$64.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.64.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Desjardins dropped their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. BCE’s payout ratio is 137.72%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
