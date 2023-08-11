Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,002,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.67. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $306.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

