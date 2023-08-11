Belmont Capital LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Affirm comprises approximately 2.1% of Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Affirm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,261,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810,793. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.84.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.