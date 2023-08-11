Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.30-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.46.

BERY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,065. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.96%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

