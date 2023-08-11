Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,256 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

GNMA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. 21,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,618. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

